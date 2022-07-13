DTM Afghanistan - Returnee Longitudinal Survey (RLS) Round 5 (May 2022)

To better understand the demographic profiles, living conditions and reintegration processes of Afghan returnees, IOM, under the EU-funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”, developed the Returnee Longitudinal Survey (RLS). This RLS Report provides a snapshot of the of RLS data collection which took place on 7 – 26 May 2022 among Afghan nationals who had returned from Türkiye or the EU between January 2018 and July 2021. A total of 603 returnees (521 from Türkiye and 82 from the EU) were interviewed over the phone across 97 districts in 14 provinces. RLS data collected in May 2022 demonstrates returnees continue to experience significant economic and food-related challenges in Afghanistan.