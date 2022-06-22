DTM Afghanistan - Returnee Longitudinal Survey (RLS) Round 4 (February - March 2022)

Round 4 of the RLS demonstrates returnees continue to experience significant economic and foodrelated challenges. Notably, however, compared to previous rounds of data collection, intentions to re-migrate have become consistently more common among respondents.

The RLS is a tool developed under the European Union (EU) funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)” to improve understanding of returnees’ profiles, living conditions and reintegration processes both in the short and long term. To this end, data is collected over the course of several years at regular intervals.

This report provides a snapshot of the fourth round of RLS data collection which took place from 23 February to 16 March 2022 among Afghan migrants who had returned from Türkiye or the EU between January 2018 and July 2021. A total of 627 returnees (541 from Türkiye and 86 from the EU) were interviewed over the phone across 99 districts in 15 provinces.

The largest share of respondents (41%) reported working for daily wages, while 36 per cent of respondents said they were unemployed at the time of the interview (Round 4). This demonstrates a shift in employment situations compared to Round 3 (December 2021), during which the largest share of respondents were unemployed (51%), while 29 per cent of respondents were working for daily wages. However, it should be noted that daily wages cannot be considered as a stable source of employment as most returnees are not able to rely on daily wages on a regular basis.

Seventeen per cent of participants reported having children in the household who worked. Among the children who were working, 43 per cent engaged in street vending, 24 per cent worked in agriculture, 14 per cent in shops or restaurants and 12 per cent in any type of work that was offered to them.

At the time of the interview, 82 per cent of participants said that their personal economic situation had worsened in the last six months.

Similarly, 86 per cent of interviewees said that their economic situation had worsened at the household level.

Similarly to previous rounds of data collection, participants in the RLS remain situated in low income brackets. More than a third of respondents earned no income (36%) at the personal level and 16 per cent of respondents also reported no income at the household level.

Sixty-three per cent of respondents’ monthly household income was situated between USD1 1-54. More than half of respondents (55%) also reported their personal income being in this same range.