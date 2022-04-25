DTM Afghanistan - Returnee Longitudinal Survey (RLS) (Round 3 - December 2021)

This report provides a snapshot of the third round of RLS data collection, as well as a comparison of data that was collected among those returnees who also participated in the second round (September-October 2021). Round 3 of RLS data collection took place between 4 December 2021 and 1 January 2022 with Afghan migrants who returned from Turkey or the EU between January 2018 and July 2021. 666 returnees (577 from Turkey and 89 from the EU) were interviewed in-person and over the phone across 92 districts in 15 provinces.