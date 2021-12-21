DTM Afghanistan: Emergency Event Tracking (12 Oct - 15 Nov 2021) Herat Province EET Round 2

IOM identified the presence of 142,097 newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Herat province during its latest assessment of the displacement situation, implemented with the help of the DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) tool. The EET is deployed by IOM in Afghanistan with the financial support of the European Union and the German Federal Foreign Office to track sudden internal displacement and population movements.

DTM teams carried out Round 2 of the EET1 in Afghanistan from 12 October to 15 November 2021 to monitor the displacement of individuals that occurred in between August and mid November 2021, and the conditions of communities, following episodes of severe drought and rapid political changes.

This report presents data on 555 communities assessed in all 16 districts in Herat province based on the best available information from the EET sources.* Only communities with a presence of the target groups were assessed. EET utilises a broad network of community focal points (CFPs) to capture best estimates of the affected population presence. One focal point is interviewed in each community assessed.