DTM Afghanistan: Emergency Event Tracking (1 Sep - 7 Sep 2021)

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements when needed. Activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of Key Informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design. DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals and conditions of communities following episodes of drought and rapid political changes in Afghanistan.

This report derives information from 507 Key Informants across 9 provinces and 46 districts in Afghanistan. Key Informants in Helmand, Baghlan and Kabul most frequently reported an increase of IDP arrivals in their communities. Communities in Baghlan and Kabul, in addition to Kapisa, also reportedly experienced an increase in departures more frequently than communities assessed in other provinces. Surveyed communities in Badghis, Helmand and Balkh provinces were the most likely to have experienced natural disaster shocks in the last month, especially drought. Surveyed communities in Badghis, Kapisa and Baghlan were the most likely to have experienced conflict in the last month, however, conflict was reported at a lower rate than natural disasters across all assessed provinces. Key Informants in Baghlan, Badghis and Parwan reported the highest levels of food insecurity compared to other assessed provinces.