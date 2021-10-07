Afghanistan
DTM Afghanistan: Emergency Event Tracking (1 Sep - 5 Oct 2021)
The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed with funding from the European Union to track sudden displacement and population movements when needed. Activated on a need basis, EET utilizes a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design. DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals and conditions of communities following episodes of drought and rapid political changes in Afghanistan.