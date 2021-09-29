DTM Afghanistan: Emergency Event Tracking (1 Sep - 27 Sep 2021)

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) tool is deployed with funding from the European Union to track sudden displacement and population movements.

Activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of community focal points (CFP) to capture best estimates of the affected population presence, with one focal point interviewed per community.

From 1 September 2021, DTM teams activated EET in Afghanistan to monitor the displacement of individuals and conditions of communities following episodes of drought and rapid political changes.

This report intends to provide a snapshot of the current situation based on the latest and best available information from the EET up until 27 September. It also serves to fill information gaps and support humanitarian operations on the ground while more comprehensive data and analysis are being produced. It is not meant to provide comparative trend analysis or an overall picture of displacement situation in the country.

DTM teams conducted data collection among 1,996 new communities this week, bringing the total number of assessed communities since the initiation of the EET to 6,660. Data collection has covered 322 districts across 34 provinces in Afghanistan.

Community focal points in Helmand, Kunduz and Zabul most frequently reported an increase of IDP arrivals in their communities. Meanwhile, communities in Baghlan, Faryab and Kunduz reportedly experienced an increase in departures more frequently than communities assessed in other provinces, as they are situated in northern provinces most prone to conflict.