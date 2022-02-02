DTM Afghanistan: Emergency Event Tracking (1-19 Dec 2021) Herat Province EET Round 3

IOM Afghanistan identified 48,938 internally displaced persons (IDPs) who were displaced to or arrived in Herat province since August 2021 during Round 3 of the Emergency Event Tracking (EET) exercise. Two-thirds of IDPs arrived in rural communities (68%), while the remaining are displaced in peri-urban (26%) and urban (7%) communities throughout Herat province.

From December 1 to 19, 2021 DTM teams conducted Round 3 of the EET to capture movement dynamics in Afghanistan following episodes of drought and rapid political transformations that occurred in 2021. During Round 3, DTM teams assessed 584 communities in 16 districts in Herat province. The data presented in the report is a snapshot of the current displacement situation from the above-mentioned observation period and provides the latest and best available information from EET sources up until 19 December 2021.