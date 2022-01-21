DTM Afghanistan: Emergency Event Tracking (1- 19 Dec 2021) EET Round 3

IOM Afghanistan identified 988,817 internally displaced persons (IDPs) who arrived in the assessed communities since August 2021 during Round 3 of the Emergency Event Tracking (EET) exercise. Most arrival IDPs are in rural communities (57%), while the remaining are displaced in peri-urban (21%) and urban (22%) communities throughout the country. Nangarhar province and Kabul district are the areas where the largest proportion of IDPs have arrived compared to all other provinces and districts. From December 1st to 19th, 2021 DTM teams conducted Round 3 of the EET to capture movement dynamics in Afghanistan following episodes of drought and rapid political transformations that occurred in 2021. During Round 3, DTM teams assessed 10,129 communities in 368 districts across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan. The data presented in the report is a snapshot of the current displacement situation from the above-mentioned observation period and provides the latest and best available information from EET sources up until December 19th 2021.