24 Jan 2019

DTM Afghanistan: Drought Response Situation Report - Herat + Badghis (18 January 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.86 MB)

Through Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) installed on major routes connecting to Herat City, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has been monitoring inflows of drought-affected IDPs, since 9 September 2018. DTM identifies and registers only newly arriving IDPs, provides IDP Cards to registered families, and shares the information with World Food Programme and humanitarian partners to facilitate onward registration of newlyarriving IDPs into humanitarian assistance programmes. DTM also tracks the outflow of IDPs from Herat City returning to their places of origin or into secondary displacement.

WEEKLY TRENDS

Inflows of newly-arrived IDPs peaked at over 1,100 families per week in the weeks of 28 September and 5 October. There was a sharp, 74% decrease from 5 to 19 October. There was a modest spike of 456 families recorded in the last 5 days of October.
Due to funding limitations, DTM discontinued activities from 1 to 15 November, after which inflows remained relatively low at an average 300 families per week. However, after 4 January,
Inflows further decreased to 100 families per week on average.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.