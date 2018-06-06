Drought grips large parts of Afghanistan

A drought is affecting two out of three provinces across Afghanistan, meaning that more than 2 million people are expected to become severely food insecure and in desperate need of life-saving humanitarian assistance in the coming six months.

In recent months, a precipitation deficit of 70 per cent has been registered across most of Afghanistan due to La Niña conditions, and this year’s main harvest is expected to be below average for the fifth consecutive year. Agriculture is one of the country’s main livelihoods, with nearly 15 million people relying on farming, livestock or agriculture-related labour opportunities in the 20 provinces most affected by the drought.

