06 Jun 2018

Drought grips large parts of Afghanistan

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original

A drought is affecting two out of three provinces across Afghanistan, meaning that more than 2 million people are expected to become severely food insecure and in desperate need of life-saving humanitarian assistance in the coming six months.

In recent months, a precipitation deficit of 70 per cent has been registered across most of Afghanistan due to La Niña conditions, and this year’s main harvest is expected to be below average for the fifth consecutive year. Agriculture is one of the country’s main livelihoods, with nearly 15 million people relying on farming, livestock or agriculture-related labour opportunities in the 20 provinces most affected by the drought.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.