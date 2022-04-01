Donor summit co-hosted by UK for Afghanistan humanitarian crisis falls $2billion short of target - NGO umbrella group reacts

A donor summit to raise humanitarian funds for Afghanistan fell short yesterday when donor countries pledged $2billion less than the United Nations said was needed. Just $2.4 billion was raised out of a $4.4 billion target set by the UN. The United Kingdom, which co-hosted the summit along with the governments of Qatar and Germany, pledged £286 million ($375 million), Germany €200 million ($221m million), and the United States $204 million.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss delivered a speech at the virtual summit, convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in which she said more than 20 million people in Afghanistan required humanitarian assistance with more than one million children at risk of dying from hunger.

Elizabeth Winter, Executive Director at British & Irish Agencies Afghanistan Group (BAAG), said:

"The failure to meet this humanitarian appeal target is catastrophic for the people of Afghanistan, who face extreme poverty and economic crisis. This summit was a chance to help those who have already been through immense hardship -- including women and girls, who have this week been refused an education and the right to work. They have all been let down.

"Although the UK played a vital role in co-hosting the conference and pledging £286 million, the outcome is inadequate. Efforts must now be redoubled to ensure that the Afghan economy is restored and that UK aid gets back to 0.7% of GNI as quickly as possible so that Afghans are finally given the support they need."

Notes to editor:

The British and Irish Agencies Afghanistan Group (BAAG) is an umbrella organisation of 28 British and Irish NGOs delivering vital development, rights and humanitarian programmes in Afghanistan. BAAG works with Afghan civil society to champion the voices, needs and recommendations of Afghans. It is a member of Bond. Bond is the UK network for organisations working in international development. Bond unites and supports a diverse network of over 400 civil society organisations from across the UK, and allies to help eradicate global poverty, inequality and injustice. Coverage of the Afghanistan pledging conference, held yesterday, can be read here. The UK government provided information ahead of the summit here. For further information or interviews please contact Juliet Conway on 07990518334 or jconway@bond.org.uk

