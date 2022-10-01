Distribution Of Humanitarian Aid By ARCS To 500 Families In Kunar Province

In continuation of humanitarian aid, on 28th September, 2022, ARCS distributed foodstuffs assisted by Kuwait people to 500 vulnerable, headless and disabled families in- Pech Dara district-Kunar province.In the aforementioned aid, each family received 100-kg flour, 24.5-kg rice, 10-liter oil, 5-kg sugar, 1-kg green tea, 2-kg salt, 8-kg beans and a packet of biscuit.It's worth mentioning that yesterday also Afghan Red Crescent distributed food and non-foodstuffs to 300 affected families in Noor Gul district of Kunar province.