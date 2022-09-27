Distribution Of Humanitarian Aid By ARCS To 500 Earthquake-Hit Families In Paktika Province!

In continuation to humanitarian assistance, on 25th of September, Afghan Red Crescent

Distributed 9 foodstuffs - provided by Turkish country- to 500 earthquake-hit families in several villages of Gayan district of Paktika province.

The package included the following items:

50 kg Flour, 5 liter oil, 10 kg rice, 5 kg beans, 0.5 kg tea, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg macaroni, 1 cane of paste and 3 packets of biscuits. With the arrival of cold winter, during this difficult time, let's help these needy, homeless and vulnerable people and keep continue our humanitarian aid.