In continuation of humanitarian aid, on 12th October, Afghan Red Crescent distributed foodstuffs packages in the presence of Turkish representative to 500 vulnerable & deserving families, who were surveyed by ARCS in Khan Abad district-Kunduz province.

In the aforementioned aid, each family received 50-kg flour, 10-liter oil, 6-kg dates, 10-kg rice, 10-kg pea, 10-kg macaroni and 3-kg salt.