In continuation of humanitarian aid. On 28th September, Afghan Red Crescent distributed 8 foodstuffs provided by (IHH) charity foundation of Turkish playmate country in the presence of the relevant zone commission to 400 orphans, headless and needy families in Lakhkar Gah city the capital of Helmand province.

In the aforementioned aid, each family received 100-kg flour, 10-liter oil, 8-kg beans, 24.5-kg rice, 2-kg salt, 1-kg green tea, 5-kg sugar and a packet of biscuit.