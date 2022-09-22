Distribution Of Foodstuffs By ARCS To 200 Vulnerable Families In Kabul Province!

On 21st September, 2022, ARCS distributed 8 foodstuffs provided by IFRC to 200 vulnerable and miserable families, who were registered by the responsible team of ARCS in Kabul province. In the aforementioned aid each, family received 100 kg flour, 24.5 kg rice, 10 liter oil, 8 kg beans, 1 kg green tea, 2_kg salt, 5_kg sugar and a packet of (BP-5) biscuit. It’s commendable that yesterday also 250 vulnerable families received the above-mentioned aid in Kabul province and ARCS will continue the assistance of vulnerable families in the future.