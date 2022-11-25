Afghanistan

Distribution Of Foodstuffs To 1200 Families In Sar-E-Pol Province

ARCS endeavors to help the vulnerable people, hence on 22nd November, ARCS distributed foodstuffs to 400 vulnerable families in different villages of Sayad district of Sar-e-pol province. In aforementioned aid, each family received 100-kg flour, 24.5-kg rice, 10-liter oil, 8-kg beans, 1-kg green tea, 2 packets salt, 5-kg sugar and a packet of (BP-5) biscuit. It's commendable that yesterday, ARCS also distributed the same type of aid to 800 vulnerable families in Gosfandi and Sayd Abad districts of the very province.

