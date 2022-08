On 6th of Aug, 2022, ARCS distributed food items to 200 affected families due to natural disasters in Jaghato district. The aid was provided by (IHH) international charity foundation of Turkish mate country that each family received 50 kg flour, 10 kg macaroni, 10 kg beans, 10 kg rice, 1.5 kg salt, 10 kg oil, and 6 kg dates.

Meantime, People were happy with aid of ARCS and hoped for further aid.