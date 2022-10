On 12th October, the employees and volunteers of Ningarhar branch and Eastern zone regional office of ARCS, finalized a survey by distribution of aid cards to 500 vulnerable and needy families in Anbar Khana, Chahardi, Ghazi Abad, Takya and other nearby villages of Bati Kot district- Ningarhar province, where the families will receive foodstuffs assisted by (IHH) charity foundation of Turkish country from ARCS very soon.