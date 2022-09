Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed 9 non-food items to 33 flood-affected families, whose houses were completely destroyed by heavy floods and rains in Mosahi district of Kabul province, where each family received a tent, a tarpaulin, 5 blankets, a set of kitchen wares, & 3 water buckets.

On the other hand, 56 other families whose houses were partially destroyed, each family received a set of kitchen wares, 3 water buckets, 5 blankets and 2 tarpaulins.