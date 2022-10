In continuation of humanitarian aid, on 20th and 21st October, Afghan Red Crescent with the help of IFRC and Turkish country distributed 8 foodstuffs to 600 deserving and headless families, who were surveyed by ARCS, in courtyard of Kandahar zone marastoon.

In the aforementioned aid, each family received 100-kg flour, 24.5-kg rice, 10-liter oil, 8-kg beans, 1-kg green tea, 5-kg sugar, 2-kg salt and a package of (BP-5) biscuit.