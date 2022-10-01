Distribution Of Aid By ARCS To 400 Earthquake-Hit Families In Khost Province

On Tuesday, 27th September, Afghan Red Crescent distributed foodstuffs provided by Turkish country to 400 earthquake-hit families in several villages of Spira district of Khost province. In the package of aid, each family received;

10_kg rice, 5_liter of oil, 5_kg beans, 500_gr tea, 2_kg sugar, 2_kg macaroni, a cane of potato paste and 3 packets of biscuits.With the arrival of cold winter the victims of the earthquake are in dire need of emergency aid, that with the support of benevolent citizens and international humanitarian societies we will keep continue providing them help.