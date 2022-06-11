Distribution Of Aid To 910 Needy Families By ARCS

On Thursday, 9th of June 2022, the Afghan Red Crescent Society in its humanitarian aid series distributed food items to 910 needy families in Mazar Sharif city of Balkh province.

The aid was provided by King Salman Charity Foundation & Tawhid Afghanistan Orphans Charity Foundation in the Northern Zone. Mentioned aid was included 40 kg of flour, 5 kg of rice, and 5 kg of beans, 5 kg of sugar, 2 kg of date, and 5 liter of oil.

It's to be noted that the assistance was distributed to the needy and displaced families in the presence of director of Northern zone, director of Balkh branch, Mr. Abdul Rahman Al-Fazli, director of Tawhid Afghanistan Orphans Charity Foundation in Northern Zone.