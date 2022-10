On 12th October, Afghan Red Crescent distributed 102990 hand wash soaps assisted by IFRC to 15000 male and female students, teachers and guards in Niswan Razi, Mirwais Shaheed, Bi Bi Khorsheed, Ghibtan,Talab, Shohadai Enqilab-e-Islami, Qala-e- Habib, Alwand Hashmi, Uqab-e-Kababyan, Gerdab and Frak Injeel schools in Herat province.