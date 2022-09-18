Distribution Of 1 Million $ Aid, Assisted By Kuwait People Has Commenced By Acting President Of ARCS

On 17th september, Distribution of 1 million $ aid, assisted by Kuwait people has initiated by Mr. Mawlavi Matiulhaq "khalis" Acting General President of ARCS at the Head Quarter office of ARCS- Kabul Marastoon- premises.

Before distribution of aforementioned aid Mr. Mawlavi Matiulhaq "khalis" Acting General President of ARCS, while talking to journalists, thanked the people of Kuwait, who helped the vulnerable people of Afghanistan during severe economic sanctions.

He told “We are happy to start distribution of aid assisted by the people of Kuwait to 9000 vulnerable families in Afghanistan, the aid will be distributed to 1000 families in Kabul while the rest of the aid will be distributed in other provinces. Further he called on charitable foundations that as like the people of Kuwait, they shall also provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and save Afghan people from poverty."

He said" International welfare foundations in order to assure transparency of their aid, along with us can shoulder by shoulder closely monitor their aid. As per his speech, currently several charity foundations are closely monitoring their aid along with us.

Mr. Mawlavi Matiulhaq "khalis" told" If ARCS receive help from any corner of the world at any scale, ARCS will exactly deliver it to needy people.

Mr. Mawlavi Matiulhaq "khalis" told" Afghanistan is a mountainous country, where snowy winter is on the way and most of people who resides in mountainous areas are in need of assistance and it is necessary that before blockade of the roads by snow, International communities shall quickly deliver their Aid here through ARCS."

In the aid provided by the people of Kuwait, each family received 100 kg flour, 24.5 kg rice, 10ـliters oil, 8 kg beans, 5 kg sugar, 1 kg green tea, 2 pockets of salt and a package of biscuits.