The Disaster Law Programme and the COVID-19 response in Asia Pacific

The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the need for all emergency response and preparedness efforts, whether it be for natural hazards, including those that are climate-induced , or public health emergencies, to be underpinned by clear laws and regulations.

This unfolding situation also exemplifies the importance of strengthening and aligning coordination, complementarity, and where possible integration between climate, disaster risk management and health systems in response to COVID-19, at both national and regional levels.

In Asia Pacific, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Disaster Law Programme is providing legal advice and assistance to National Societies and governments as they contend with the legal and humanitarian implications of the pandemic.

On the ground, Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are working with their governments, in their mandated roles, to help prevent transmission of the virus, to help communities already affected by the outbreak to maintain access to essential social services, and reduce the economic, social and psychological impact on people. And as the next disaster does not wait for the pandemic to end, Red Cross Societies are responding to disasters within the context of the virus, which for disaster law shows the further importance of laws that recognise multi-hazard events.

The Pacific Humanitarian Pathway on COVID-19

IIn response to the COVD-19 pandemic, the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) established the Pacific Humanitarian Pathway on COVID-19 (PHP-C), under the Biketawa Declaration, to ensure humanitarian and medical personnel and supplies can efficiently reach member countries, whilst borders in the region remain closed.

While the PHP-C was urgently developed to respond to the pandemic, the concept is not new, IFRC has provided leadership, advocacy and research for a formalised Pacific regional disaster response mechanism like the PHP-C since 2012 and a paper in 2016, Regional Mechanisms for Disaster Response, was prioritised by PIFS as an issue for the Pacific.

The PHP-C is an example of regional and global solidarity backed by political will, strong leadership, and clear ‘rules of the road’ – disaster law. It delivers an innovative regional model for countries to provide humanitarian support to each other in these unprecedented times. The PHP-C has already assisted with the movement of PPE and the repatriation of citizens and will be available to member countries on request.

Looking ahead, the PHP-C will help to inform the Regional Strategic Roadmap for Emergency Management (SREM), led by the Pacific Islands Emergency Management Project and PIFS, with IFRC part of the working group.