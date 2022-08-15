Diaspora Humanitarian Engagement in Afghanistan Real - Time Review

Afghanistan - One year on in diaspora engagement!

The Danish Refugee Council's Diaspora Programme and DEMAC - the Diaspora Emergency Action & Coordination initiative have commissioned a Real-Time Review from April to June 2022 to capture the impact, outreach, and organization of diaspora emergency responses within Afghanistan and to assess if and how the recently arrived diaspora is strengthening the humanitarian response. In addition, a gender lens has been used to assess the response from Afghan diaspora women organizations and networks.

What has changed?

Afghanistan’s regime change in August 2021 complicated an already challenging humanitarian context. Even before, the country´s humanitarian situation was one of the worst in the world due to conflict, recurrent natural disasters, chronic poverty, drought and the COVID-19 pandemic. New challenges to human rights and basic freedoms, especially those of women, have arisen.

Desk review, Online monitoring and Fieldwork to gain evidence-based data

A mixed methods design with a participatory approach was used to explore the impact, outreach, and organization of diaspora emergency responses within Afghanistan, with focus on gender in all stages of the report process. In total, 60 diaspora organizations were included in the report’s online media monitoring, while 22 diaspora networks participated in interviews and focus group discussions in Afghanistan, Europe, North America and Australia.

The report captures developments in Afghan diaspora response

Afghan diaspora organizations have supported their community at large and have continued to do so after August 2021. In continuation of the first Real-Time Review conducted between August and October 2021, DEMAC has continued to explore possible changes and developments of diaspora engagement from April to June 2022.