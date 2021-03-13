Delivering sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions for women and girls in fragile contexts

In 2019, World Vision and Days for Girls International established a pilot partnership to deliver sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions to women and girls in fragile contexts. Over 40,000 Days for Girls Menstrual Health Kits (DfG Kits) were sewn by volunteer chapters and teams across USA, Australia, and Canada. The kits were delivered to World Vision offices in four countries; Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and South Sudan.

As of December 2020, the following kits have been successfully implemented by World Vision field teams: