Defenceless defenders: Afghanistan’s human rights community under attack

According to the United Nations, there were nearly 11,000 civilian casualties in 2018 because of the ongoing conflict – including the highest number of civilian deaths in the past decade. In this environment, the great risks that human rights defenders face in Afghanistan have been heightened. HRDs face constant attacks, acts of intimidation and harassment, and threats of violence from state and non-state actors. The Afghan government, despite its international obligations and domestic responsibilities, has not only failed to properly investigate threats and attacks against HRDs, but it has also failed to provide adequate protection to the HRDs.