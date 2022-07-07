Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 6 July 2022 - Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan

(Excerpts)

Central African Republic

Moving slightly further east to the Central African Republic, our peacekeeping colleagues there tell us that the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) has intervened to protect civilians caught up in clashes between the Central African Republic armed forces and the Union for Peace rebel group, and that is taking place in the Basse-Kotto Prefecture. The violence erupted following an attack on an armed forces base in Dimbi, which forced more than 500 civilians to flee to a nearby school. The peacekeepers provided protection. The Mission also used heavy machine guns to repel the assailants from the town. The situation is now reported to be calm, although peacekeepers remain in position and reinforcements were sent to ensure that security is maintained.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the UN’s joint human rights office has just released its monthly report (in French). It documents an overall 8 per cent increase in abuses and violations in May compared to the previous month, that would be April, with two thirds of cases attributed to armed groups and one third to State agents. Of deep concern is a sharp rise compared to April in conflict-related sexual violence, with 89 women reportedly impacted — that’s a 117 per cent increase. Armed combatants were identified as the main perpetrators, and State actors were also responsible for some of the incidents. The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) is continuing to work closely with local authorities to prevent and respond to human rights abuses and violations, and to support its good offices and technical assistance to support the prosecution of perpetrators and contribute to end impunity.

Afghanistan

From Afghanistan, 27,000 people have been displaced following recent fighting in the district of Balkhab in the Sar-e-Pul Province in the north of the country. Our partners are preparing to provide food and other supplies to more than 10,000 people in Balkhab. Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that families have fled to neighbouring provinces in the north and to Bamyan Province in the central highlands. In Bamyan, our teams say there are more than 6,000 internally displaced people, and we and our partners will provide people with food, health care, education and psychosocial support, as well as cash assistance and other supplies. Also on Afghanistan, today, flash floods were reported in Logar, Ghazni, Paktya, and Maidan Wardak Provinces. Initial reports indicate that the recent flash floods killed six people, damaged hundreds of homes and destroyed agricultural lands. We are working with our partners [and] will carry out an assessment in Logar Province tomorrow to see exactly what the needs are going to be.