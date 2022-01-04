Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 4 January 2022 - Afghanistan

(excerpt)

Afghanistan

Turning to Afghanistan: Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the harsh winter is aggravating the severe conditions that many Afghans are already facing. Heavy snowfall and rain have impacted a number of areas in the past 24 hours, with snow disrupting flights to and from Kabul Airport. Further snow and low temperatures are forecast in the coming days.

Meanwhile, humanitarian partners have been racing against time to deliver aid and supplies, in line with the commitment to scale up operations. During December, our humanitarian partners have reached 7 million people with relief food supplies across the country.

Provision of winterization support, including cash and non-food items, is also under way in various parts of the country.

Donors have provided $1.5 billion for the two humanitarian appeals in 2021. This includes $776 million of the $606 million required for the Flash Appeal launched in September by the Secretary-General, and $730 million of the $869 million sought in the Humanitarian Response Plan.