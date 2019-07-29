29 Jul 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 29 July 2019 - Afghanistan

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original

(excerpt)

Afghanistan

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemned yesterday’s attack on the political office of vice-presidential candidate, Amrullah Saleh, in Kabul. According to international media, at least 20 people were killed. On its Twitter account, UNAMA recalls that candidates are civilians and reiterates that violence has no place in Afghanistan’s presidential campaign.

In a statement issued today, UNAMA urges all stakeholders to work toward building trust and confidence in the election process, stressing the importance to provide the Afghan people with sufficient information and understanding to exercise an informed choice for their next president.

The Mission also recalls the particularly important role of the media in the elections process.

Registered voters are encouraged to participate in the elections, including women, to express their democratic will.

UNAMA reiterates its continued commitment and support for an Afghan‐led and Afghan‐owned election, and acknowledges the efforts made by electoral management bodies, the Government and other stakeholders to hold a timely, transparent and credible presidential election.

