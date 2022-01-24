Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 January 2022 - Afghanistan

(excerpt)

Afghanistan

A quick update on Afghanistan, following the 5.3 magnitude earthquake that struck in Qadis District on 17 January: Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that, on 20 January, another earthquake struck the area and many people are afraid of going into their homes. They are currently living in makeshift shelters or traditional tents in cold weather conditions.

Inter-agency assessments continue in Qadis, Qala-e-Naw and Muqur districts, but some areas remain inaccessible due to heavy snowfall in recent days. The inter-agency teams have thus far identified 1,092 families, that is about 7,644 people, who are in need of humanitarian assistance.

People in impacted areas are using water wells that are unsafe, and our humanitarian colleagues stress that water sources need to be repaired to prevent outbreaks of water-borne diseases.

Emergency response efforts are ongoing in parallel to the assessments, including food, non-food items, and emergency shelter provided by the International Organization for Migration, the UN refugee agency and the Afghan Red Crescent for about 300 families thus far. More assistance is planned in the coming days.

The reported number of deaths due to the earthquake stands at about 27 people.