Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 19 May 2022 - Afghanistan, Tajikistan

(excerpts)

Afghanistan - COVID-19

Quick update on COVID-19 on what our team in Afghanistan is doing, led by the Resident Coordinator, Ramiz Alakbarov. The UN team has been helping the health sector in Afghanistan, vaccinating people and providing socio-economic support. Our UNICEF [United Nations Children’s Fund] and World Health Organization (WHO) colleagues are working to fully vaccinate 20 million adults.

UNICEF is procuring and distributing vaccines and cold chain equipment and is working with communities and the media to boost vaccine uptake. Of the 14.3 million doses of vaccines supplied to the country from multiple sources, UNICEF has delivered 11.6 million doses — that’s more than 80 per cent of all vaccines that have landed in Afghanistan. As of the middle of this month, nearly 5 million people had been fully vaccinated — which is around 25 per cent of target population. The UN in Afghanistan will help kick off a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign towards the end of this month, aiming to reach around 5 million people.

Tajikistan

I was asked outside the briefing about the latest violence we’ve seen in Tajikistan. The Secretary-General is concerned at the reports of increased tension and violence in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast of Tajikistan, including the reported loss of life. He calls for restraint and for all efforts to be made to resolve the current situation by peaceful means. The UN will continue to monitor the situation closely.