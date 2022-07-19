Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 19 July 2022 - Afghanistan

(Excerpts)

Afghanistan

Turning to Afghanistan. Our humanitarian colleagues there tell us that, yesterday, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit in the provinces of Khost and Paktika in the country’s east. Preliminary reports indicate that people have been injured, families displaced and houses damaged and destroyed, but we don’t know the full extent of the damage due to limited communications on the ground. This latest earthquake’s epicentre was just 3 kilometres from the 22 June earthquake.

Today, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) deployed a team to the district of Spera in Khost province to assess the needs there, while our partners have deployed mobile health teams to several places. We also continue to respond to needs following the 22 June earthquake. To date, nearly 138,000 people have been reached with at least one form of assistance, including water and sanitation, food, health services, protection services and shelter. As of 14 July, approximately $44 million has been pledged for the earthquake response, but we still need $66 million to help the 362,000 people in need.