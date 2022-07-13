Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 13 July 2022 - Afghanistan

(Excerpts)

Afghanistan

From Afghanistan, our humanitarian colleagues there tell us that the rate of flash flooding has increased in the past week. Since 5 July, flash floods have killed 39 people — including nine children — across five provinces. Some 2,900 houses have been damaged or destroyed.

Humanitarian partners are mobilizing resources to respond to the needs and are focusing on emergency food assistance.

The Afghan weather agency has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain for the next week in the south-eastern and eastern regions, which are still reeling from the impact of the 22 June earthquake.

Also in Afghanistan, in Bamyan province, our humanitarian colleagues continue to help internally displaced people who fled their homes due to fighting in Balkhab in the Sar-e-Pul province in the north of the country. The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has provided tents and other supplies to more than 4,000 people, while the World Food Programme (WFP) delivered food to nearly 2,000 people.

For its part, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has provided health care, protection and nutrition assistance to more than 500 people.