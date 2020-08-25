Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Afghanistan - Syria - Yemen

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights – 25 August 2020

Afghanistan: Displacement in Kunduz Province

Fighting in Kunduz Province has led to the displacement of approximately 7,500 families [52,500 people] since 16 August, when a non-State armed group staged multiple attacks on Afghan National Security Forces outposts, which in turn responded with ground offensives and air strikes.

As of today, fighting has reduced in intensity but remains in concentrated areas; however, the security situation remains tense across Kunduz.

