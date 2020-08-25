Afghanistan + 2 more

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Afghanistan - Syria - Yemen

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
A child walks past flood water at a site for internally displaced people in Aden, Yemen, March 2020. © UNHCR/Essam Adduais

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights – 25 August 2020

Afghanistan: Displacement in Kunduz Province

Fighting in Kunduz Province has led to the displacement of approximately 7,500 families [52,500 people] since 16 August, when a non-State armed group staged multiple attacks on Afghan National Security Forces outposts, which in turn responded with ground offensives and air strikes.

As of today, fighting has reduced in intensity but remains in concentrated areas; however, the security situation remains tense across Kunduz.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content