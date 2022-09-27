DACAAR Annual Report 2020 - 2021

GET TO KNOW DACAAR

Since its establishment in 1984, DACAAR has been a permanent name in the humanitarian and development sectors in Afghanistan. As a non-political, non-governmental, non-profit organization, it works to improve the lives of the Afghan people by addressing the acute needs of the most vulnerable and supporting early recovery and sustainable development for all.

DACAAR’s emergency response interventions aim at life-saving in early stages of a crisis targeting internally displaced people, returning refugees, and communities affected by conflicts and natural disasters. Over the past years, DACAAR has endeavored to be among the first responders to people affected by shocks across Afghanistan.

DACAAR’s early recovery and developmental interventions are aimed at building resilience, enhancing capacity and improving livelihoods for protracted internally displaced people and returning refugees and their vulnerable host communities. We apply a holistic and integrated approach to our interventions with an emphasis on sustainability and real and positive changes for our beneficiaries. We consider our beneficiaries as the most important stakeholders and the main drivers of our interventions.

While maintaining our Danish roots, we are deeply embedded in the Afghan society and have access and long-term relationships with thousands of communities across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.