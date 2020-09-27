DACAAR Annual Report 2019

DACAAR Publishes its Annual Report 2019

DACAAR 2019 annual report will give you an insight into DACAAR’s activities, successes and challenges throughout the year. DACAAR in 2019, managed to extent its humanitarian coverage in 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

Facing serious challenges, such as insecurity and the fallout from the presidential elections, DACAAR remains committed to make sure that no one who needed assistance is left behind. “The challenges are not over. The challenges may be even greater, but we are strong and will achieve our aim of building the foundations for a better Afghanistan.” stated John Morse, DACAAR’s Director.

DACAAR achieved its objectives by implementing various activities under the thematic areas of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Natural Resources Management (NRM), Small Scale Enterprise Development (SSED), Women’s Empowerment (WE) and Citizens’ Charter Afghanistan Project (CCAP). 618,499 beneficiaries were reached during the year. For more information, please follow the link: View