DACAAR Annual Report 2018

2018 in Brief

In 2018, DACAAR assisted almost a million beneficiaries. This is a significant increase compared to 2017 where the number was 659,602. Helping the drought victims and addressing other emergencies are the main reasons for the increase. 260,725 of our beneficiaries were Internally Displaced People, 250,826 returnees, 1,007 refugees and 470,950 from host communities.

The list of interventions are quite impressive.

• 45,547 families (318,829 individuals) received hygiene education and hygiene kits, as part of WASH emergency response.

• 25,000 drought victims had access to safe drinking water distributed by water trucks.

• 479 new tube wells were constructed and fitted with hand pumps benefitting 128,345 individuals.

• 6,446 previously constructed water points were inspected for functionality.

• 622 water groups and 176 disaster management committees were formed.

• 4,275 farmers received training.

• 176 Farmer Field Schools were set up.

• 9 solar powered drinking water pipe schemes were installed in the Injil district in the Herat province. There was no drinking water before, and now more than 1,200 families have access to water.

• For the first time, saffron cultivation was successful in Khost province, the third province after Herat and Faryab.

In 2018, we again put great efforts into being active in a number of working groups, clusters and teams in order to network, share important information and improve the coordination.

We became a member of the Technical Advisory Committee for the drought response. We continued to be a very active member of the Agency Co-ordination Body for Afghan Relief and Development (ACBAR) and continued to be the Co-leader of the WASH Cluster, providing a dedicated person for this position. DACAAR also participated in Food Security and Agriculture Cluster meetings.

Director John Morse was again selected to be a member of the Humanitarian Country Team as a NGO representative.

DACAAR is an active member of the Water and Sanitation Sectorial Group and is chairing the Water Technical Working Group.

We are also active in the Hygiene Education Technical working group, Sanitation Technical working group, the Gender Group, a member of the Humanitarian Access Group, and we are part of a team looking for sustainable solutions for returning refugees and Internally Displaced People (IDPs).

The challenges The security situation in Afghanistan remains challenging. In 2018, we faced access problems due to the unstable security situation.

Also, it is difficult to retain qualified staff in the unstable provinces.

Non-professional contractors and suppliers, and lack of quality materials continue to be a problem in Afghanistan.

Sustainability of some of the projects is difficult to achieve, because of the prevailing security situation that leads to destruction of infrastructure, displacement of the populations and the communities not having the means to sustain the programmes and the government not having the will.