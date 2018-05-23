CRS Afghanistan: Dry Spell Rapid Needs Assessment, APRIL 2018

Introduction

In early 2018, CRS became concerned about the potential impact of a prolonged dry spell on communities in which it conducts activities in the provinces of Bamyan, Daykundi, Ghor and Herat.

A review of secondary data from key sources—including the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, and accumulated precipitation maps from the Food Security Dry Spell Rapid Needs Assessment and Agriculture Cluster—indicated rainfall to date was 30 percent of normal. Satellite data showed that almost all provinces were experiencing a precipitation deficit when compared to data from the same period in the previous decade. With significant deficits, the four provinces are particularly at risk: Bamyan (30% of average) Daykundi (25%), Ghor (27%) and Herat (24%).