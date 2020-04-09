CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 9 April 2020

Afghanistan

The COVID-19 outbreak is pushing thousands of Afghans to return to Afghanistan. In March, 150,000 Afghans returned from Iran through the crossings in Nimroz and Herat provinces; weekly returns increased 150% compared to the average in January-February 2020. Afghans cite the inability to access health facilities and economic hardship as reasons for leaving, as COVID-19 restrictions caused many industries to close. Along the Pakistan border, the sudden border closure in March left thousands of Afghans stranded in Pakistan. The Torkham and Spin Buldak crossings were re-opened from 6-9 April to allow return and more than 60,000 people have crossed into Afghanistan since 6 April. Most Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan are not undergoing health screening. Initial plans to quarantine all returnees were revised due to the scale of returns. Instead, returnees are instructed to self-quarantine. This poses a significant risk in the border provinces of Herat, Nangarhar, and Kandahar – all extremely affected by conflict, with weak health infrastructure.

Chad

Following the last attack of Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region on 24 March the Chadian government declared the region a "war zone" and asked local population to leave the villages of the North Basin (Fouli). The military then launched a large-scale operation that will continue in neighbouring countries particularly Nigeria, and placed the departments of Fouli and Kaya in a state of emergency. Some 20,000 people have fled Fouli and arrived in Diameron. Displacement could continue as the province shelters 169,000 IDPs, 13,000 refugees, and 47,000 Chadian returnees. There is a call for humanitarian organisations to provide emergency assistance, with shortages of clean water, food, healthcare and shelter. It is feared that emergency measures will hinder humanitarian access. Humanitarian activities have already been restricted due to COVID-19 and there are communications interruptions in Kaya, Mamdi and Fouli departments, creating a challenge to coordinate response.

El Salvador

The COVID-19 crisis is having a severe impact on food security. Basic grains had maintained low and stable prices thanks to the recent harvest season, but the COVID-19 emergency has led to massive purchases and higher prices. Remittances from abroad declined over January-February 2020, with purchasing power deteriorating as a result. In El Salvador around 432,000 people are food insecure and 50,000 may suffer severe food insecurity due to direct and indirect effects of COVID-19. A survey by the Honduran government revealed that over 90% of households surveyed do not have reserves to last more than a month; around 3.2 million people need food support. In Guatemala, families rapidly depleted income received during harvest season, leaving minimal cash available for food purchases.

