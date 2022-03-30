CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 30 March 2022

Afghanistan

On March 23, the Taliban reversed their decision of resuming secondary schools for girls grade 7 and above across Afghanistan -- hours after girls had returned to school. They had been excluded from secondary and high education since the Taliban takeover last August. The Ministry of Education announced that schools will remain temporarily closed until they install measures in compliance with Sharia. Even if schools eventually resume, shortages of funds teachers, and schools; fear, traditional gender norms, and geographical remoteness were already limiting girls' access to education. About 60% of the 4.2 million children out of school in Afghanistan in 2021 were girls. Around half of Afghan girls have never enrolled in primary education. Educational access is likely to be further impeded as the government budget, based on current revenue projections, can cover costs for only 30% of the teaching workforce. An estimated 10 million children may remain out of school in 2022.

Colombia

The reconfiguration of armed groups, extension of their territorial control, and intensification of clashes have increased the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in eastern Colombia in 2022. An escalation of violence has been most visible on the Colombia-Venezuela border, where disputes between the Comando Conjunto Oriental (a group made up of FARC dissidents) and the ELN have been intense since the beginning of January. By March 11, at least 3,860 people were internally displaced in Arauca and some 3,300 people had fled Apure (in Venezuela) to Arauca and Vichada departments. Over 100 homicides were reported in Arauca in January and February amid deteriorating security. Confinement, kidnapping, assassination, abuse, and forced recruitment continue to affect people on both sides of the border, including children and adolescents. Civilians need protection but response has so far been limited. Displaced people in Arauca and Vichada also need adequate shelter, food, drinking water, and medical care.

Nicaragua

Since the months preceding presidential elections on 7 November 2021, critics and opponents of the current government have been facing persecution and arbitrary arrests. At least 160 people are being held in different detention centres, where lack of adequate drinking water, food, or access to health services has been reported, as well as exposure to ill-treatment and maximum-security regimes. Responding to increased protection needs in the country is difficult, as Nicaragua has implemented bureaucratic barriers and continues to expel humanitarian and human rights organisations. The escalating political crisis in Nicaragua has doubled the number of Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers in Costa Rica to 150,000 within the last eight months, stretching its asylum and support system to capacity. The humanitarian needs of migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees in Costa Rica have increased due to the economic effects of COVID-19 and challenges in securing stable employment.

