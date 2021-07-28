CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 28 July 2021

Afghanistan

Civilian casualties reported between January--June 2021 increased by 47% compared to the first half of 2020, reversing the decreasing trend in civilian casualties reported in the last four years. Over 1,650 civilians were killed and 3,520 injured in the first half of 2021. The increase in casualties among women and girls was particularly concerning, as the number almost doubled compared to the first half of 2020. Violence in Afghanistan is escalating, with many districts falling under Taliban's control in the past two months. Up to 330,000 people have been newly internally displaced since January 2021, primarily as a result of the escalating conflict. The most urgent needs reported by the IDPs are shelter, food, water, and health assistance. Humanitarian needs have been aggravated by the impact of COVID-19, drought, increasing poverty, and escalating conflict worsened by the rapid withdrawal of international troops and stalled progress in intra-Afghan peace talks.

Go to Afghanistan page

Ethiopia

An estimated 24,000 Eritrean refugees in Adi Harush and Mai Aini camps in the Mai Tsebri area, Tigray region, are cut off from humanitarian assistance and face security risks because of escalating conflict. At least two Eritrean refugees have been killed by an unidentified armed group inside camps since mid-July, as harassment and violence against refugees started to increase. Refugees are trapped in the camps, and UN agencies have been unable to gain access since 14 July, resulting in rapidly increasing needs of food, clean drinking water, and health services. UN aid supplies have been stranded in Semera city, Afar region, since 18 July, leaving the entire population of Tigray (including the Eritrean refugees) without assistance. About 55,000 Eritrean refugees living in the Afar region, neighbouring Tigray, face the risk of being caught in a conflict, as armed clashes have spread from Tigray to nearby areas.

Go to Ethiopia page

India

Around 375,000 people were evacuated by authoritiesin the western Maharashtra state because of floods. Heavy monsoon rains have been causing landslides and flooding since 22 July, resulting in widespread damages to houses, water infrastructure, and roads. Flooding disrupted livelihoods, power supply, and public transportation. West Maharashtra was particularly affected, including Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, and Sindhudurg districts. Governmental rescue and response efforts are in progress. Over 200 fatalities have been reported, and the figure is likely to increase, with search and rescue operations being called off in many areas. An interagency rapid needs assessment is underway to verify needs and impact of the floods in the affected areas in Maharashtra.

Go to India page