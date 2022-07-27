CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 27 July 2022

Afghanistan

Economic shocks have become the main driver of humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, according to a nationwide multisector assessment conducted by REACH over February-April 2022. 58% of respondents reported poverty and employment as a factor leading to recent internal movement (47% in 2021), while 51% reported conflict (73% in 2021).The average monthly income has fallen by 15% since last year. Reduced incomes, increased debt, and rising prices for basic goods such as food and fuel have resulted in households spending less on essential services including education and healthcare. Households in rural areas are particularly affected by the deteriorating economy, reporting higher debt and a higher proportion using emergency coping mechanisms than households in urban areas. Drought-affected communities, households having a member with a disability, and women-headed households with children, particularly girls, are more vulnerable to economic hardship. Access to food remains the priority need.

Go to Afghanistan page

Mozambique

Around 92,000 people were displaced after an escalation of non-state armed group attacks in Ancuabe and Chiure districts (Cabo Delgado province) in June. The displaced people took refuge in IDP sites in Nampula province (Erati district) and within Cabo Delgado province (Pemba, Chiure, Metuge and Ancuabe districts). The rising number of IDPs in districts such as Pemba has put a strain on the resources in host communities. The government has sought humanitarian support to relocate 20,000 IDPs from Pemba district to alternative sites in Ancuabe district. The displaced people need shelter, non-food items, food, healthcare, and WASH assistance. Education support is needed as 36,000 children from displaced families have had their access to education disrupted. Travel restrictions to some areas in Ancuabe, Chiure and Metuge districts have constrained humanitarian access, and some humanitarian organisations have suspended their operations in Ancuabe district due to heightened insecurity. The situation remains fluid, with some displaced people starting to return to their homes.

Go to Mozambique page

Panama

Around 48,000 people have crossed from Colombia into Panama this year through the dangerous Darien Jungle, where they face multiple natural hazards and risk of violence. Since mid-July, road travel has been disrupted and bus transit onwards through Panama to Costa Rica has been suspended amid nation-wide protests against the costs of fuel and food in Panama. At least 6,500 migrants and refugees are currently stranded in the Darien Gap, and shelters are beyond maximum capacity, owing to the daily influx of between 300 and 500 people along this route. There are needs for food, non food items, healthcare, and WASH among the migrants, refugees, and host community. Safe drinking water is needed, as purification plants have been affected by protests, fuel shortages, and power cuts. Humanitarian access is restricted and -- despite the creation of a humanitarian corridor -- delivery of food, water, hygiene, and sanitation kits has been delayed.

Go to Panama page