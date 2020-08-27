CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 27 August 2020

Afghanistan

Since 13 August the Afghan National Security Forces and non-state armed groups have been fighting in Kunduz, Badkhsan, and Takhar provinces. In Kunduz, some 52,000 people have been displaced since 16 August. The fighting has moved towards Dai Qala district, with further displacement expected. Most IDPs, currently spread across remote villages, have put up temporary shelters, are staying in schools, or are with friends or relatives. This makes it difficult to comply with COVID-19 containment measures, exposing IDPs and host communities to the risk of contagion. Immediate humanitarian needs of those displaced include shelter, food, and safe drinking water. Since beginning of 2020, conflict has displaced some 122,000 people across Afghanistan.

Go to Afghanistan page

DRC

The cumulative number of reported Ebola cases in Equateur province reached 100 on 21 August, of which 96 are confirmed cases. The case tally has nearly doubled in a little over five weeks. The outbreak was declared on 1 June 2020 in Equateur and is DRC’s 11th Ebola outbreak since 1976. The outbreak has since spread to 11 of the province’s 17 health zones. As cases are reported in densely forested areas of Equateur, it can take days to reach affected populations. DRC is also impacted by COVID-19 (9,890 cases as at 27 August), which is diverting resources needed for Ebola health education, community engagement, vaccinations, testing, contact tracing, and treatment.

Go to DRC page

South Sudan

Heavy rainfall over July-August resulted in overflow of the White Nile and its tributaries, affecting some 600,000 people in the east, southeast, and western regions of South Sudan. The number is likely to increase as further heavy rainfall is expected in the coming weeks. Jonglei (particularly Pibor), Upper Nile, Eastern Equatoria, and Warrap are the worst affected states. 980,000 people affected by flooding in 2019 also remain in need of aid. Restrictions related to COVID-19, together with increased insecurity in states like Jonglei, have been impeding affected populations' access to resources and relief. The Government of South Sudan has declared a state of emergency in Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area.

Go to South Sudan page