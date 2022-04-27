CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 27 April 2022

Afghanistan

Humanitarians responding to rising needs in Afghanistan continue to face operational challenges related to transferring funds into the country. Banks continue to follow low-risk policies in strict compliance with the sanctions against Afghanistan, even after the adoption of the humanitarian exemptions resolution 2651 by the UN Security Council in late December 2021. Prior to the Taliban takeover, 75% of public spending depended on foreign aid, which has been largely cut off. The population is increasingly coping with economic hardship by using negative strategies including skipping meals, child labour, and child marriage. In 2022, 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of hunger, including 4.7 million children and pregnant and lactating women, at elevated risks of illness, impaired child growth, and death should they become malnourished. Over 23 million people are in need of food assistance, with acute food shortages reported in all 34 provinces of the country.

Colombia

Around 152,000 people in the Mojana sub-region are affected by flooding, after heavy rains in April resulted in breaks in the dam (in Bolivar and Sucre departments) surrounding the Cauca River. Temporary shelters are needed as most of the displaced people are staying in makeshift shelters along the road. Needs also include food and non-food items, hygiene kits, and emergency access to education, including provision of school kits. The current flooding follows a previous dam rupture and floods in August 2021 that affected 155,000 people, and has disrupted emergency work undertaken to protect against water outflow from the dam. Flooding since last year has caused the loss of livestock and agricultural crops, the region's main livelihoods, decreasing incomes and availability and access to food in the sub-region, especially in the departments of Sucre, Bolivar, and Cordoba. Heavy rains continue to affect the dam in other parts of the Mojana sub-region.

Sudan

Clashes between Arab and Masalit communities have escalated since 22 April in Kereneik locality, West Darfur state, reportedly sparked by the killing of two herdsmen on 21 April. Local media reported the displacement of an estimated 20,000 people. At least 200 people were killed and 103 injured. Clashes spread to El Geneina city, where at least 10 people were killed. Access to food for nearly 63,000 IDPs in Kereneik is affected after the World Food Programme had to suspend food distribution this week because of insecurity. Access to medical care -- including for people injured during the clashes -- has been impacted as the Kereneik rural hospital and the El Geneina Teaching Hospital were attacked, and medical personnel had to evacuate hospitals because of insecurity. Homes were torched and markets and other public buildings have also been attacked and looted.

