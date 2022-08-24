CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 24 August 2022

Afghanistan

Heavy rains caused flash floods in the eastern, southern, southeastern, and central regions of Afghanistan over 11-15 August. Some 30,000 people (3,720 households) have been affected by flooding, and at least 40 people are reported dead. The worst affected provinces were Nangarhar, Paktya, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Laghman, and Paktika. Some 800 homes were damaged or destroyed, more than half of them in Nangarhar. Displaced people reportedly lack shelter, drinking water, and sanitation. Food is a priority need as the destruction of crops has affected food access and availability. Damage to agricultural land and local infrastructure is impacting people's livelihoods. Priority needs also include emergency shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene kits, healthcare, and NFIs. Humanitarian access is limited with floods restricting passage on some highways, including the Charikar - Bamyan and Terapass - Gardez roads in the central region. Further rains and flash floods have continued to generate humanitarian needs in Afghanistan since mid-August.

Algeria

Insecurity in Tindouf is contributing to a precarious situation for the Sahrawi refugees. Since late July, divisions between the former and current Polisario leaders have led to escalating clashes between protesters and militias loyal to each party, making the security situation increasingly unstable. The most recent clashes on 10 August involved heavy shooting, though no injuries were reported. An estimated 165,000 Sahrawi refugees live in camps near Tindouf, and about 90,000 of them are considered the 'most vulnerable', needing better access to water, food, malnutrition treatment, and healthcare. The remote location of camps and harsh desert environment limits access to employment and livelihoods and has left refugees dependent on humanitarian aid, including more than 80% of Sahrawi refugees who rely on humanitarian organisations to meet their daily food needs. The increasing insecurity is likely to affect humanitarian access, which is already hampered by political tensions between Algeria, Morocco, and the Polisario.

Chad

The rainy season began early, in April (normally mid-May to September), and flooding damage and destruction has already affected more than 340,000 people across 11 regions. More than 2,600 hectares of fields have been destroyed, and houses were destroyed or damaged in 278 villages. At least 315 cattle have died. The capital N'Djamena and the southern regions (Logone Oriental and Occidental, Mayo Kebbi Est, Mayo Kebbi Ouest, Salamat, and Sila) are the most affected; in Sila, flooding also affected a camp sheltering refugees from Darfur. Across the country, people whose homes were completely destroyed by the rains and flooding are mostly staying with host families, while the majority of those with partially destroyed homes have stayed in houses that were flooded. The impact of floods is expected to increase as weather predictions indicate a very high risk of additional river flooding in the coming days. Most urgent needs include food, NFIs, shelter and healthcare.

