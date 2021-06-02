CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 2 June 2021

Afghanistan

Heavy clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban have continued in Baghlan province since the first week of May. More than 21,000 people have been displaced in and around Pul-e-Khumri city and are sheltering with host families, renting accommodation, or staying in open areas. The most urgent needs reported by the IDPs are food, NFIs, hygiene kits, and cash assistance. Heavy artillery use damaged public infrastructure, including health facilities and schools. Affected families reported loss of livestock and heightened risk of unexploded ordnance on agricultural land. Assessments and response are underway but capacity is insufficient and humanitarians have faced barriers to transport supplies as the main road from Mazar e Sharif is contested and there are illegal checkpoints. The recent clashes are an escalation of fighting related to the Taliban's seizing control of at least five administrative district centres since the beginning of May.

India

Cyclone Yaas has affected over 4,500 villages in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, damaging around 300,000 housing units and severely disrupting agricultural and fishing livelihoods. 10 million people were affected. Immediate needs are shelter, health, WASH, and food. Shelter overcrowding has increased the risk of spread of COVID-19, both in relief shelters and in returnee communities. The governmental response in ongoing and 2 million people were evacuated. More than half of the population in the affected areas rely on agriculture as their main source of income and are in need of livelihood support. The cyclone affected areas with high levels of poverty, and will add to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak. The widely marginalised Dalits, the lowest caste group, have a history of experiencing institutionalized discrimination and are particularly vulnerable to economic hardship. Dalits make up 23% of the population in West Bengal and 16% in Odisha.

Myanmar

The military junta suspended more than 125,000 (29% of total) school teachers and 19,500 (75%) university staff in May in response to their participation in protests and boycotts against the February coup. The new school year started on 1 June, following a year's closure due to COVID-19. Only 10% of around 9 million school pupils have returned to school. Armed forces are present in and around education facilities, and there have been protests nationwide because of the perceived risks of insecurity and indoctrination. The education system disruption for two consecutive years will have a significant impact on the development of around 12 million students and youth, particularly those in poor communities, and on the livelihoods of the suspended 145,000 educators. At least 80% of all schoolteachers are women, often the primary income earners for their household. Myanmar's spending on education in 2019 was already one of the lowest in the world.

